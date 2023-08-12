The Buffalo Bills will encounter the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts online free in the US on Fubo]

The Bills ended the season in a sour way, with a home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. For a team seeking a Super Bowl that’s not up to their expectations, so they are going to be better especially in the final part of the season.

The Colts are in a rebuilding process after years of betting on veteran quarterbacks without any real success, but they have someone to watch closely. Indianapolis drafted Anthony Richardson fourth overall, which may provide the fans a spark to a predictable offense.

When will Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts be played?

The Buffalo Bills will confront the Indianapolis Colts on Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason this Saturday, August 12. The game will be played at Highmark Stadium, in Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts in the US

The game between Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts on Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ABC, CBS, and NBC are the other options.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts in your country

The matchup can also be watched on DAZN worldwide, except for China and the United States.