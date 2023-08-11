With Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season less than a month away from us, the New England Patriots got their first taste of competition on Thursday night in a preseason game against the Houston Texans.

It was a 9-20 loss for Bill Belichick’s team, which fielded a number of youngsters who are making their first steps in the league. Despite the loss, there was a rookie who stood out at the Gillette Stadium.

Malik Cunningham stole the show in Foxborough, playing both wide receiver and quarterback. In his lone drive under center, the Louisville product finished off a 14-play, 75-yard drive with a nine-yard rushing touchdown. After the game, he got recognition from Belichick.

Bill Belichick praises Malik Cunningham

“Yeah, did a nice job,” Belichick said of Cunningham’s performance as signal-caller, via ClutchPoints. “Showed some poise out there, some toughness. Moved the team. That was nice. Did a nice job.”

Belichick’s answers are usually short, but the fact that he gave Cunningham a pat on the shoulder speaks volumes. The coach has praised the 24-year-old’s effort to play at two positions.

“That’s his opportunity. He’s done a good job with it,” Belichick added. “He’s embraced it, he’s worked hard, he’s improved a lot as a receiver. Snaps he’s had at quarterback in practice and tonight, he’s done a pretty good job.”

Cunningham gave a lot to talk about with his drive as signal-caller, making everyone wonder how come he went undrafted this year. If Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe struggle throughout the year, Belichick may have an interesting alternative here.