Watch Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts for FREE in the US

Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston. The home team wants to win, but things are against them. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Texans couldn’t stop the Baltimore Ravens during Week 1, they lost the first game of the season by 9-25 in what was a humiliating loss against a big team.

The Colts want to put the recent loss against the Jaguars 21-31 behind them, they have a better offensive line than the Texans, but anything could happen.

When will Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts be played?

Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 17 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Both teams are desperate for a win, this game could be closer than everyone thinks.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Coltswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN