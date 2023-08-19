Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders meet in the 2023 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. This could be the last season of the home team head coach. Here is all the key information about this Preseason game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Los Angeles Rams could not do anything to avoid defeat during the first game of the preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers by 17-34. The good news for the Rams is that they don’t have the number of injured players to start the regular season.

The Las Vegas Raiders won the first game of the preseason against a big favorite team San Francisco 49ers, although not all the starters were there, the Raiders sent a strong message saying that their backup players are just as good as the starters.

When will Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders be played?

Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders play for the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The home team is likely to try to win this game at all costs no matter what.

Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday, August 19, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX, ABC, CBS.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiderswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.