What happens if Bears lose or win today vs Packers in Week 16 of 2025 NFL season?

The Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season, with both teams battling for playoff positioning in a matchup loaded with postseason implications. Beyond the standings, the long-standing rivalry adds extra intensity to a game in which any result could significantly impact each team’s future.

For much of the rivalry’s early history, particularly before the 1990s, the Bears dominated the series. That dynamic shifted once quarterbacks like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers took control in Green Bay, swinging the balance in the Packers’ favor. Jordan Love continued that trend, while Chicago entered a new chapter under head coach Ben Johnson with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams leading the offense.

The Bears come into the matchup with momentum after a dominant 28-point win over the Cleveland Browns. The Packers, meanwhile, arrive after a tough loss to the Denver Broncos, a result that tightens the race atop the NFC North. Those contrasting outcomes place Chicago in a position to reclaim control of the division with a strong performance.

What happens if Bears win vs Packers?

With a win over the Packers, the Bears move closer to clinching an NFL playoff spot. Chicago can secure a postseason berth this weekend if it defeats Green Bay and the Detroit Lions lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a scenario that keeps the Bears firmly in control of their destiny.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears.

A victory Saturday night also pushes the Bears toward an NFC North title. Chicago captures the division by winning one of its final two games, either on the road against the San Francisco 49ers or at home versus Detroit. Another possible path requires the Packers to lose one of their remaining games against the Baltimore Ravens or the Minnesota Vikings, while the Lions drop one of their final contests.

What happens if Bears lose vs Packers?

If the Bears lose to the Packers, they remain alive in the division race. Chicago can win the NFC North by winning its final two games while Green Bay drops one of its remaining matchups, keeping the door open deep into the final week of the regular season.

Even without a division title, the Bears remain well-positioned for the playoffs. A combination of split results down the stretch, along with losses by Green Bay and Detroit, would still allow Chicago to qualify as one of the NFC wild-card teams, ensuring that their postseason hopes remain very much alive.