Are D’Andre Swift and Cole Kmet playing tonight for Bears vs Packers in Week 16?

The Chicago Bears are looking to maintain their grip on the NFC North. In Week 16, they have a chance to strengthen their position when they face the Green Bay Packers, but fans are wondering whether D’Andre Swift and Cole Kmet will be available.

Against all odds, the Bears are enjoying an impressive 2025 NFL season. Chicago has undergone a complete transformation under head coach Ben Johnson and currently leads the division with a 10–4 record.

However, a playoff berth is not yet secured. Week 16 brings a pivotal matchup against the Packers—one that could significantly boost Chicago’s chances of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Are D’Andre Swift and Cole Kmet available for Week 16?

The Bears will host the Packers on Saturday in a game that could go a long way toward deciding the NFC North. Unfortunately, Chicago may be without two key offensive weapons.

Running back D’Andre Swift (groin) and tight end Cole Kmet (ankle/knee) are both listed as questionable. According to Jeremy Fowler, Swift is expected to play, though his workload could be limited.

Kmet, meanwhile, said earlier this week that he feels ready to suit up. While he is currently listed as TE2 behind Colston Loveland, he remains an important target for quarterback Caleb Williams.

Bears’ injury report vs. Packers

Both teams enter Week 16 dealing with injuries. For Green Bay, Josh Jacobs and Christian Watson remain questionable, while Chicago will be without several key contributors.

The Bears have ruled out wide receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, along with linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, for Saturday’s matchup. Defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are also listed as questionable.