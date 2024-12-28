NFL News: Bucs re-sign former Dolphins player and multiple Super Bowl champion to help Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wants to reach the playoffs of the 2024 NFL season and in the last few hours has worked to incorporate an experienced veteran who played for the Miami Dolphins and who has already won a Super Bowl with the Bucs. It is expected that this last minute re-signing can serve as a support for Baker Mayfield and his teammates.

This is a stage where no mistakes are allowed. The Bucs must win their next two games to have a real chance to make the postseason. It doesn’t matter who they face in the Wild Card round, the goal is to build on their 8-7 record and hope for a slip up by the Atlanta Falcons, the leaders of the NFC South.

Mayfield has delivered quality performances but his contribution is not enough to carry the Bucs toward a solid expectation of playoff wins, so stocking up on experienced players is a smart move for the Tampa Bay franchise, which in this case re-signed a player at the linebacker spot.

Two-time Super Bowl champion to rejoin Bucs

The Bucs re-sign and bring back linebacker Shaquil Barrett, a two-time Super Bowl champion who won with the Denver Broncos in 2016 and the Buccaneers in 2021. The curious thing is that the former Dolphins player had announced his retirement in July of this year, but he is back. The information was published by NFL insider Adam Schefter on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Initially, sources indicated that Barrett would sign with the practice squad, but it was finally learned that the 32-year-old veteran will join the Bucs’ active roster. His last team was the Dolphins, who released him from the reserve/retired list this week. On Friday, he was claimed off waivers and became an eligible free agent.

Barrett has already played for the Bucs in his career

Barrett had an outstanding career as one of the best at his position, so he can bring experience and quality to the Bucs this season. The 32-year-old linebacker played five years in Tampa, from 2019 to 2024, when he joined the Dolphins. Barrett won three Pro Bowls and was a significant part of the Super Bowl that the Buccaneers won with NFL legend Tom Brady.