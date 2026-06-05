Bears confirm they’re ready to leave Chicago as Caleb Williams could play in Indiana

The Chicago Bears enter the 2026 season with tremendous momentum. After a breakthrough campaign under head coach Ben Johnson, the franchise appears positioned to compete among the NFL’s elite teams for years to come.

Much of that optimism revolves around quarterback Caleb Williams, who has quickly developed into one of the league’s brightest young stars. The Bears came painfully close to reaching the Super Bowl last season, only to fall to the Los Angeles Rams in an unforgettable Divisional Round showdown.

While the focus remains on football, another major storyline could shape the future of the organization. For months, the Bears have explored options for a new stadium, and Indiana has emerged as a serious contender due to the incentives and development opportunities available to the franchise.

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Are the Bears leaving Chicago?

The answer appears to be yes. In a major development, Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey and President & CEO Kevin Warren released a statement confirming that the organization is moving forward with plans for a stadium project in Hammond, Indiana.

“Yesterday, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to advance our stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site to be selected. We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana and the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across the neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and business.”

The announcement represents a potentially historic moment for one of the NFL’s most iconic franchises. Although the Bears would remain closely tied to the Chicago metropolitan area, relocating their home stadium to Indiana would mark the beginning of a new chapter in team’s history and one of the most significant moves the league has seen in years.