What’s the biggest win in Super Bowl history?

The NFL is an incredibly exciting sport, but its highest peak undoubtedly comes when the champions of each conference face off in the coveted Super Bowl. Throughout history, we’ve seen great battles, however, there is one that stands out above the rest, where the champion utterly crushed their opponent.

In early 1990, the 24th edition of the Super Bowl was played, putting the San Francisco 49ers against the Denver Broncos. In a packed Louisiana Superdome, Joe Montana led his team to another victory in his career, marking the largest margin of victory between two teams in Super Bowl history.

Back then, the 49ers defeated their opponent with a final score of 55-10, marking the largest margin of victory between two teams in NFL history.

Running back Roger Craig #33 of the San Francisco 49ers looks for room to run against Denver Broncos inside linebacker Marc Munford #54 in the second quarter of Super Bowl XXIV at Louisiana Superdome on January 28, 1990 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 49ers won 55-10.

Most points scored by a team in a Super Bowl

Great teams throughout NFL history have had the chance to play in the Super Bowl, some emerging victorious and others less fortunate. We’ve also seen some incredible games in these championship matchups, many of them featuring a high-scoring affair.

So, the question many are asking regarding this situation is: Which NFL team scored the most points in Super Bowl history?

In line with the largest point difference against their rival in history, the San Francisco 49ers led by Joe Montana also set the record for the most points scored by a team in a Super Bowl, during Super Bowl 24.