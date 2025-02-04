The Super Bowl is where legends are born, but it’s also where some teams set records that seem untouchable. Among them, one still stands at the top: the highest number of points scored.

That honor belongs to the San Francisco 49ers, who delivered a masterclass in absolute dominance during Super Bowl XXIV. It was a game that left fans breathless, a masterpiece of offensive precision.

What made this victory so overwhelming? How did the 49ers dismantle their opponent so completely? Dive into the story of a NFL game that remains a benchmark in the NFL and discover how it became a football masterclass.

Most points scored by a team in a Super Bowl

Super Bowl XXIV, played on January 28, 1990, is remembered as the most lopsided game in Super Bowl history and the match in which a team scored the most points in the history of the NFL’s grand finale.

General view of Super Bowl XXIV between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers at the Louisiana Superdome in 1990. (Source: Rick Stewart /Allsport)

The San Francisco 49ers, led by the legendary Joe Montana, achieved a crushing 55-10 victory over the Denver Broncos, setting a record that still stands today as the most points scored by a single team in a Super Bowl.

During the 1989 season, the 49ers were the most dominant team in the NFL. Under head coach George Seifert, they finished the regular season with a 14-2 record, solidifying themselves as the team to beat.

The offense was powered by Joe Montana, who was at his peak, with star players like wide receiver Jerry Rice and the versatile Roger Craig at his disposal. Their defense, led by players like Ronnie Lott, was also key to their success.

On the other hand, the Broncos, led by quarterback John Elway, reached their third Super Bowl in four years, but their previous performances were discouraging: they had been crushed in their last two appearances.

Wide receiver Vance Johnson #82 of the Denver Broncos is circled by the San Francisco defense during the Super Bowl XXIV in 1990. (Source: Rick Stewart)

So far, Super Bowl XXIV remains the game with the largest point differential in Super Bowl history (45 points) and the only one where a team has surpassed 50 points on the scoreboard, as ESPN reported.

It was a reflection of the total dominance of the San Francisco 49ers in the late 1980s and early 1990s, a golden era for the franchise that made them one of the most successful teams in NFL history, according to Sporting News.