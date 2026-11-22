The Baltimore Ravens face the Carolina Panthers in a crucial Week 11 matchup, but Lamar Jackson's status has become a major talking point ahead of kickoff, raising questions about the quarterback's availability.

The Baltimore Ravens head to Bank of America Stadium for a Week 11 showdown against the Carolina Panthers, but they will face an important challenge as they try to get their season back on track…

Lamar Jackson‘s availability has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the Ravens ahead of Sunday’s matchup. The two-time NFL MVP has dealt with multiple injury setbacks during the 2026 campaign.

His absence also raises questions about the Ravens’ plans at quarterback and how the offense will approach a Panthers defense looking to take advantage of playing at home, as he will not be available for today’s game.

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What injury is Lamar Jackson dealing with?

Lamar Jackson is recovering from a broken and dislocated right thumb that required surgery, an injury he suffered during the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on November 1, 2026.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens (Source: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The injury occurred on the first offensive play of the game. He was attempting a pass when his throwing hand collided with Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau. He grabbed his right hand and left the field before eventually returning to the sideline with a cast.

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Following the game, head coach Jesse Minter confirmed that he would undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve. The Ravens officially made that move on November 5, meaning the two-time NFL MVP would miss at least four games.

This was his second significant injury of the 2026 season. Earlier in the campaign, he suffered an ankle sprain against the Tennessee Titans, which also forced him to miss three games. His return against Buffalo lasted just one offensive snap before the thumb injury sidelined him again.

Who is replacing Lamar Jackson at quarterback for the Ravens?

Jacoby Brissett is replacing Lamar Jackson as the Baltimore Ravens’ starting quarterback for the Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran arrived in Baltimore through a trade with the Arizona Cardinals on November 6.

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He brings considerable NFL experience to the position, having played for several franchises. He started eight games for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2026 season, throwing for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Ravens initially had to rely on undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano after Jackson and Huntley went down with injuries. Fagnano started against the Jaguars in Week 9, but Baltimore subsequently acquired Brissett to stabilize the position.

He made his Ravens debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 16, becoming the team’s starting quarterback for the Week 10 matchup. He is now expected to lead the offense against Carolina.

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When is Lamar Jackson expected to return to the Ravens?

Lamar Jackson is expected to miss between six and 10 weeks while recovering from his right thumb injury, leaving his return date uncertain. The timeline was confirmed by Jesse Minter in a statement released on November 13.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport initially reported a recovery window of six to nine weeks. Jackson reportedly told his teammates that he intends to return during the 2026 season, asking them to keep the team competitive until he is ready to play again.

For now, Baltimore has not announced an exact return date. His recovery and the Ravens’ ability to remain in playoff contention will be important factors in determining when the former MVP can get back on the field.

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Key takeaways