The Baltimore Ravens face a major challenge heading into their Monday Night Football clash against the Los Angeles Chargers, with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley’s availability becoming a key storyline in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.

The key storyline heading into Monday Night Football is Baltimore’s quarterback situation, as the Ravens will be without both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season.

Jackson is sidelined with a serious right thumb injury, while Huntley is dealing with a toe injury that has also landed him on injured reserve. Their absences leave Baltimore without its two most experienced QBs at a crucial point in the season.

With both quarterbacks unavailable, Jesse Minter‘s team has turned to veteran Jacoby Brissett, whom the Ravens acquired from the Arizona Cardinals in a trade finalized on November 6. He is expected to start against the Chargers.

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How long will Lamar Jackson be out with his thumb injury?

Lamar Jackson is expected to miss between six and 10 weeks while recovering from a broken and dislocated right thumb. He underwent surgery after suffering the injury during the Ravens’ Week 8 loss and remains on injured reserve.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

He was hurt on Baltimore’s opening offensive play against the Buffalo Bills, when his throwing hand collided with a defender. The injury required surgery, forcing the two-time NFL MVP to begin another lengthy recovery process after already missing three games earlier in the season because of an ankle sprain.

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Jesse Minter provided a more specific update on November 13, explaining that injuries of this nature that require surgery typically take six to 10 weeks to heal. However, the coach emphasized that recovery timelines are difficult to predict.

The six-to-10-week estimate means he could potentially return during the final stretch of the regular season or in the postseason, depending on his rehabilitation and Baltimore’s playoff chances.

Is Tyler Huntley out for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Tyler Huntley is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season after suffering a season-ending turf toe injury. The Baltimore Ravens confirmed on November 5 that the backup quarterback had been placed on injured reserve.

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Tyler Huntley #5 of the Baltimore Ravens (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He was forced into action after Jackson went down during the opening offensive series in Week 8. However, his own afternoon ended prematurely when he injured his toe during the second quarter of the 36-10 loss to Buffalo.

Subsequent medical tests revealed the severity of the problem, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that Huntley had suffered season-ending turf toe. He will miss at least four games, but the season-ending diagnosis makes a return before the 2027 campaign highly unlikely.

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He had been an important part of Baltimore’s depth chart. He made three starts earlier in the 2026 campaign while the starter recovered from an ankle injury, recording a 1-2 record in those appearances.

He finished the season with 727 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception, completing 69.1% of his attempts across five appearances. He also contributed 76 rushing yards and another touchdown.

Key takeaways

Jacoby Brissett is expected to start for the Baltimore Ravens following a November 6 trade.

following a November 6 trade. Lamar Jackson will miss six to 10 weeks after undergoing right thumb surgery.

after undergoing right thumb surgery. Tyler Huntley is out for the 2026 NFL season with a turf toe injury.