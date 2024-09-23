Where to watch Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Buffalo Bills play against Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

The Buffalo Bills face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, and fans across the country won’t want to miss a moment. With detailed game times and streaming options available, viewers can catch every moment, ensuring they stay in the action from start to finish.

The Buffalo Bills are off to a strong start in the 2024 season, riding the momentum of back-to-back victories. Heading into Week 3, they’re looking to maintain their perfect record and improve to 3-0. With the offense clicking and the defense stepping up, the Bills are eager to keep their winning streak alive and establish themselves as early contenders in the AFC.

On the other hand, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still searching for their first win of the season. After two narrow losses, the Jaguars are desperate to turn things around and avoid an 0-3 start. Week 3 presents a critical opportunity for Jacksonville to get back on track, as they aim to finally secure a victory and begin climbing out of the early-season hole.

When will the Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars match be played?

Buffalo Bills face Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, September 23, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM (ET).

Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Time by State in the USA

ET:7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars in the USA

This NFL game between Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on ESPN.