NFL News: Chiefs OC issues important warning to Patrick Mahomes' teammates after key injury

With Isiah Pacheco injured, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy made something clear to those who will be trying to help Patrick Mahomes in the next few weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been left without another key weapon early in the 2024 NFL season. With Isiah Pacheco suffering a fractured fibula in Week 2, the team now has to figure out how to replace its primary running back.

Matt Nagy, however, has made it clear everyone on the roster has to be ready for these kinds of situations. Speaking to the media during the week, the Chiefs offensive coordinator reminded all his players to be prepared to step up.

“Yeah, it’s certainly a little bit different, but that’s expected; Pops (Pacheco) is doing a good job recovering, and that part of this game is injuries, but we know how much he wanted to be out there,” Nagy said, via Chiefs Wire. “But for us football-wise, the Xs and Os part, I think the guys that we have in here now have really been able to get a chance to be in this offense, get some valuable reps, whether it be at training camp or preseason. Now it’s the next man up mentality, and so, you guys know who the guys are that are here.”

Pacheco will be out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right ankle. In the meantime, the Chiefs will lean on rookie fullback Carson Steele, veteran RB Samaje Perine, and seasoned RB Kareem Hunt, who returned to Arrowhead after Pacheco’s injury.

Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“For us, the biggest thing is just making sure that we put them in optimum situations and probably don’t try to do too much one way or the other with any of them,” said Nagy. “And understand, too, that it’s a little new to these guys, and that’s OK. We just help them through the process, but there’s a lot of excitement about them, too.”

Andy Reid expects Chiefs rookie Carson Steele to help Mahomes during Pacheco’s absence

Not only did Nagy let his players know anyone can be called at any moment to try and help Mahomes, but he also showed optimism on the different options on the Chiefs’ roster for the 2024 NFL season.

One of the players who’s expected to get more chances after Pacheco’s injury is Steele, who received huge praise from Andy Reid. In the head coach’s eyes, the 21-year-old may have what it takes to play a bigger role next to Mahomes.

“Yeah, well, he’s gonna have to step it up there and in that role, so, but I think he’s, he likes to be challenged, and I think this will be a good challenge for him,” Reid said of Steele. “He’s, obviously, gotta keep the ball high and tight.”

