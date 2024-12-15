NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors want to help Stephen Curry with former LeBron James teammate

Stephen Curry‘s Golden State Warriors are reportedly preparing to make a significant move, targeting Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets to strengthen their roster in pursuit of an NBA title. Schroder is a former teammate of LeBron James, playing together on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the trade interest aims to cover the absence of De’Anthony Melton, who was injured last month and may leave the team. The Warriors’ proposed package includes Melton’s transfer to the Nets along with three second-round picks, while Golden State would also receive a second-round pick in return for Schroder.

This move addresses the Warriors’ immediate need for experience, especially with rookie Brandin Podziemski still developing. Dennis Schroder, who has averaged 18.4 points, 6.6 assists, and 3 rebounds in his best season, would bring added scoring depth and leadership.

With only 2 wins in their last 9 games, dropping to 5th place in the Western Conference, the Warriors need to make a move to secure a playoff spot and support Stephen Curry’s NBA championship aspirations. Adding Schroder could be just the spark they need.

Dennis Schroder #17 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half against the Boston Celtics

What can Dennis Schroder bring to the Golden State Warriors?

Schroder’s defensive contributions would be crucial for the Warriors as they fight to remain competitive in the Western Conference. His ability to score and facilitate would provide valuable support for Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, offering high-level alternatives when either needs rest or a break.

With 12 years of NBA experience, Schroder has played alongside some of the league’s biggest names, including LeBron James. His leadership was further proven during the German national team’s victory in the 2023 Basketball World Cup, where he showcased his poise and ability to perform under pressure, traits that will undoubtedly benefit the Warriors as they look to make a playoff push.