NFL News: Jerry Jones and Cowboys lose another star player with season ending injury

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys cannot catch a break. In the final stretch of a season to forget, a new star player went down with a big injury.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have been brutally hit by injuries throughout the entire 2024 season. Of course, the main loss was Dak Prescott, but, the full list of players is just incredible.

At some point of the year, many stars have missed time with America’s Team. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks, Jake Ferguson, Zack Martin or DaRon Bland.

Now, with no Super Bowl hopes left, Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys got a crushing reminder of how this campaign is truly an uphill battle. Another big injury has been confirmed.

Who got injured with the Cowboys?

Trevon Diggs is out for the rest of the season with the Dallas Cowboys because of a left knee injury. The cornerback needs surgery and the team’s front office will put the player on IR.

It’s important to remember that, in 2023, Diggs suffered a torn ACL in the same knee. However, according to multiple reports, this new injury isn’t related to that previous problem.

