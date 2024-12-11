During the last few months, several rumors pointed out that Jerry Jones would consider Bill Belichick as the ideal head coach to replace Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys.

However, reality also indicates that it would be a brutal clash of personalities, which is why other names like Deion Sanders, Ben Johnson, or Mike Vrabel gained traction to take charge of the team.

Now, in his quest to win the Super Bowl for the first time in almost three decades, Jones spoke about Belichick’s future and whether he is still a possibility for the Cowboys.

Will the Cowboys sign Bill Belichick?

The Dallas Cowboys would have missed the opportunity to hire Bill Belichick, as the legendary coach is very close to signing with the University of North Carolina in college football. Jerry Jones spoke about the topic in an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“I don’t know that I’ve seen a coach available if you will with his stature. He’s got a lot of gas left in his tank. A lot. He is on the game. He is savvy. He knows the personnel all over the league. There’s no learning curve there.”

“It doesn’t surprise me that everything there is out here that’s got a coach concept associated with it that he’s not being considered. Bill Belichick could run a major company. Very effectively. He just has that leadership ability, as well as, in this case, no one knows more football or how to execute it and use that to win a ball game than Bill Belichick.”

What will be Bill Belichick’s next team?

Jerry Jones was also asked if he is surprised to know that no NFL team is interested in the best head coach in history. Free path for UNC. “On the surface, you don’t have any decision. That may not be the case. They might be lined up to get him. We don’t know that. Sometimes, they don’t even know that. This stuff is not red light here. It’s not that at all. You have to have it fit. It doesn’t surprise me and you never know. You never know the degree of interest on the other side.”