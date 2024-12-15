The wait is over. The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to clash in the NBA Cup Finals, with a $500,000 prize on the line for each player. Leading the charge for the Thunder against the Houston Rockets is their star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will be joined by other key contributors in what promises to be an exciting showdown in this year’s NBA Cup.

The Thunder secured their spot in the Finals with a commanding 15-point victory. Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a standout performance, fueling fans’ hopes of claiming the franchise’s first NBA Cup trophy. His impressive stat line of 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists proved decisive, setting the stage for a historic moment for Oklahoma City.

Joining Gilgeous-Alexander in the spotlight was rookie Cason Wallace, who started in the semifinal matchup against the Houston Rockets. While his overall impact on the game was limited, Wallace found himself at the center of a heated exchange with Rockets star Alperen Sengun during the game in Las Vegas, showcasing his competitive edge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the game, Wallace addressed the confrontation with Şengün during a postgame interview, offering a candid take on the situation. “Whatever happens out there happens, but we’re not going to get punked or shy away from anybody,” Wallace said, underscoring the Thunder’s determination as they head into the Finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hilarious moment on live TV

After leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a victory over the Houston Rockets, Shai was named the player of the game and handed the microphone by ESPN for a postgame interview. As he prepared to share his thoughts on the match, an unexpected and comical moment unfolded live on television.

Advertisement

see also Former NBA champion sparks debate with comparison between Thunder’s Jalen Williams and Jaylen Brown

Holding the microphone, Gilgeous-Alexander attempted to quiet his teammates before addressing the reporter. However, instead of a composed statement, some candid words slipped out: “Hey, shut up, shut up,” he said, laughing as the lighthearted moment unfolded. The slip quickly became a talking point among fans and viewers, adding a humorous touch to the postgame coverage.

Despite the amusing start, Gilgeous-Alexander shifted gears and delivered his analysis of the Thunder’s performance against Houston. “We stayed true to our principles, to our identity,” he explained. “We knew that if we kept taking good shots and focused on getting stops, we’d give ourselves a chance. That’s exactly what happened tonight.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Focused on the NBA Cup Finals

With the win behind them, Gilgeous-Alexander, rookie Cason Wallace, and the rest of the Thunder are setting their sights on the NBA Cup Finals. Shai highlighted how playing in Las Vegas creates a unique and exciting atmosphere for the team.

“It was pretty sweet,” Gilgeous-Alexander said about the experience. “We don’t get to play here every year, but the environment was dope. The fans were into it. (Las Vegas is) a basketball city, and it was really fun playing out there.“ With the stage set, fans are eagerly awaiting Tuesday night’s showdown for the NBA Cup title.