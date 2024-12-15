Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to face the final weeks of the season with a lot at stake. They currently control their destiny to win the AFC North, but, due to a grueling schedule, anything can change.

The Steelers have really tough games against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. One victory gives them a spot in the playoffs.

Nevertheless, in order to have a better chance to reach the Super Bowl, home-field advantage could be a key a factor. The first step is to conquer the division and then hope Patrick Mahomes fails to have a shot at the No.1 seed.

Why is George Pickens out this week for Steelers?

The big problem for the Steelers is that George Pickens is out at least for the game against the Eagles because of a hamstring injury. The star wide receiver already missed the matchup with the Browns.

However, a new report by Jeremy Fowler brings positive news for Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson. The return date for Pickens could be close, but, it’s definitely a day by day situation.

“George Pickens is out for a second straight week with a Grade 2 hamstring I’m told. So, likely at least a couple of weeks. They’re hopeful though for next week (Ravens). He didn’t even practice at all. He was pretty much declared out from the beginning of the week.”