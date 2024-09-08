Trending topics:
Where to watch Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Cleveland Browns face Dallas Cowboys in the Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

By Leonardo Herrera

Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys will face each other in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans nationwide can catch all the action by checking local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to watch the game live.

Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys kick off their 2024 season with high expectations, aiming to position themselves as serious contenders against the reigning champions, Kansas City Chiefs. With Prescott at the helm, the Cowboys are eager to make a statement early, and their opening matchup offers an opportunity to do just that on a Sunday filled with intriguing NFL action.

Their first test comes against the Cleveland Browns, a team hungry for redemption after last season’s bitter Wild Card playoff exit at the hands of the Houston Texans. The Browns are determined to bounce back and make a deep postseason run, making this clash a must-watch for football fans.

When will the Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

Cleveland Browns take on Dallas Cowboys in the Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 8. The game is scheduled for an 4:25 PM (ET) start.

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM
CT: 3:25 PM
MT: 2:25 PM
PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

This NFL 2024 season game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys will be available to stream live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on FOX as an additional viewing option.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

