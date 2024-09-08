Where to watch Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Cleveland Browns face Dallas Cowboys in the Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys will face each other in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans nationwide can catch all the action by checking local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys kick off their 2024 season with high expectations, aiming to position themselves as serious contenders against the reigning champions, Kansas City Chiefs. With Prescott at the helm, the Cowboys are eager to make a statement early, and their opening matchup offers an opportunity to do just that on a Sunday filled with intriguing NFL action.

Their first test comes against the Cleveland Browns, a team hungry for redemption after last season’s bitter Wild Card playoff exit at the hands of the Houston Texans. The Browns are determined to bounce back and make a deep postseason run, making this clash a must-watch for football fans.

When will the Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

Cleveland Browns take on Dallas Cowboys in the Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 8. The game is scheduled for an 4:25 PM (ET) start.

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones delivers worrying update about Dak Prescott contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

This NFL 2024 season game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys will be available to stream live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on FOX as an additional viewing option.

Advertisement