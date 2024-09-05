Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Kansas City Chiefs will face Baltimore Ravens in the Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season showdown. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff times to live streaming options in the USA.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to clash with the Baltimore Ravens in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA should check their local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the live action.

[Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The NFL season kicks off with a bang as fans gear up for a thrilling opener between two fierce rivals. In a highly anticipated rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, the Baltimore Ravens are out for revenge after their Super Bowl aspirations were dashed, while the Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, aim to start their title defense on the right foot. This showdown is poised to deliver the kind of high-stakes drama that makes football season so electric.

With the Ravens seeking redemption and the Chiefs eager to reaffirm their dominance, all eyes will be on this marquee matchup. The stage is perfectly set for a clash that promises to be nothing short of spectacular, as both teams bring their best to the gridiron in what could be an early season classic.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs will face Baltimore Ravens this Thursday, September 5th, in a Week 1 clash to kick off the 2024 NFL regular season, with the game set to begin at 8:20 PM (ET).

Baltimore Ravens running back John Kelly Jr. – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

see also NFL News: Super Bowl champion with Chiefs drops encouraging news for Patrick Mahomes

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA

This NFL 2024 season showdown between Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens can be watched live on Fubo, with a free trial available. Other options: NBC.

Advertisement