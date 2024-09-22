Where to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Los Angeles Rams face San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a pivotal Week 3 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can stay locked in from kickoff to the final whistle, with full game times and streaming options ensuring they won’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 3 aiming to bounce back after a mixed start to the season. After securing a solid victory over the Jets in their opener, the Niners stumbled in Week 2, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 23-17. Now, with a 1-1 record, they’re looking to regain momentum and get back on track with a winning record.

Their next challenge comes against the Los Angeles Rams, who are in desperate need of a win. The Rams have started the year with back-to-back losses, putting early pressure on their playoff hopes. A third straight defeat could severely hamper their postseason ambitions, making this a crucial game for them as they fight to turn their season around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers match be played?

Los Angeles Rams will face San Francisco 49ers in the Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 22, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Advertisement

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

see also NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares thoughts on Patrick Mahomes" rookie teammate before game vs Falcons

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA

This NFL game between Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on FOX.