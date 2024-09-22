Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Los Angeles Rams face San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

By Leonardo Herrera

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a pivotal Week 3 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can stay locked in from kickoff to the final whistle, with full game times and streaming options ensuring they won’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 3 aiming to bounce back after a mixed start to the season. After securing a solid victory over the Jets in their opener, the Niners stumbled in Week 2, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 23-17. Now, with a 1-1 record, they’re looking to regain momentum and get back on track with a winning record.

Their next challenge comes against the Los Angeles Rams, who are in desperate need of a win. The Rams have started the year with back-to-back losses, putting early pressure on their playoff hopes. A third straight defeat could severely hamper their postseason ambitions, making this a crucial game for them as they fight to turn their season around.

Advertisement

When will the Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers match be played?

Los Angeles Rams will face San Francisco 49ers in the Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 22, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Advertisement

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM
CT: 3:25 PM
MT: 2:25 PM
PT: 1:25 PM

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares thoughts on Patrick Mahomes\&#039; rookie teammate before game vs Falcons

see also

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares thoughts on Patrick Mahomes" rookie teammate before game vs Falcons

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA

This NFL game between Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on FOX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Ter Stegen leaves the field with a serious injury vs Villarreal: What happened to the Barcelona goalkeeper?
Soccer

Ter Stegen leaves the field with a serious injury vs Villarreal: What happened to the Barcelona goalkeeper?

Where to watch North Korea vs Japan live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch North Korea vs Japan live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Caitlin Clark beats Angel Reese to win biggest award of her WNBA career with Indiana Fever
Sports

Caitlin Clark beats Angel Reese to win biggest award of her WNBA career with Indiana Fever

WNBA News: Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon sends bold message to A'Ja Wilson after being named MVP
Sports

WNBA News: Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon sends bold message to A'Ja Wilson after being named MVP

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo