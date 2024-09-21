NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares thoughts on Patrick Mahomes' rookie teammate before game vs Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised a rookie teammate of Patrick Mahomes who would make his entrance in the 2024 NFL Week 3 against Atlanta Falcons.

Kansas City Chiefs continue their quest for a three-time championship and are looking to stretch their streak to 3-0 in the 2024 NFL season. Coach Andy Reid is known for keeping his players at a high level and talked about a rookie teammate of Patrick Mahomes who could enter the starting lineup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Reid decided to replace Isiah Pacheco for Sunday’s game with a surprise. All indications are that rookie running back Carson Steele, who practiced with the starters during the week, will make his appearance.

“He just comes in, does his thing and goes 100 miles per hour every play,” Reid praised of the rookie Steele. “That’s what he did this week, and he made good use of the time,” the Chiefs coach noted giving a hint of what the running back’s presence may look like in his first season with the Kansas City franchise.

Reid also talked about Steele’s group dynamics on a roster with stars like Mahomes and Travis Kelce. “He doesn’t talk a lot,” the coach said. In addition, running backs coach Todd Pinkston also praised the rookie: “Steele comes in with a lot of confidence,” he said.

Carson Steele #42 of the Kansas City Chiefs returns a second quarter kickoff during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

When was Carson Steele drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs?

Rookie Carson Steele originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. He could join the starting lineup after the injury of Isiah Pacheco, who suffered a broken right leg and could be out until November. The backup running back already made his debut in the current NFL season playing against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he ran the ball seven times for 24 yards.

What’s next for the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to extend their streak to 3-0 when they visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night. Andy Reid’s team has important challenges in the near future.

