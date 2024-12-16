Where to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will face against each other in a Week 15 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears online in the USA on Fubo]

In one of the final matchups of Week 15, the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings meet with contrasting goals. The Bears, sitting at 4-9, are out of playoff contention and focused on closing out the season on a positive note.

The Minnesota Vikings, on the other hand, boast an 11-2 record and are vying for a top spot in the standings, aiming to secure a strong postseason position and keep their title hopes alive with another win.

When will the Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears match be played?

Minnesota Vikings will take on Chicago Bears in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Monday, December 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on ABC.