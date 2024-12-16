Caitlin Clark's former teammate defends the Fever star after TIME cover controversy

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is once again, unintentionally, at the center of controversy after being named TIME’s Athlete of the Year. Washington Mystics owner Sheila Johnson argued that the award should have been given to the entire WNBA, not just Clark. Clark’s former teammate, Temi Fagbenle, came to her defense.

“Let me make this clear,” Fagbenle posted on X. “CC can speak about having white privilege without hating herself. CC can acknowledge the REALITY of race disparities without pandering to any group. CC can celebrate the GIANTS who have come before her without diminishing her own HISTORIC accomplishments.”

“I think most people know this… it’s just a select group trying to twist things. The U.S.’s race issue is so ingrained that I believe a majority of them don’t even think they are twisting anything,” she added.

Fagbenle’s comments followed Johnson’s statement to CNN, where she argued that “many players of color are equally as talented and never get the recognition they deserve.” Johnson then questioned, “Why couldn’t they have put the whole WNBA on the cover and said, ‘The WNBA is the league of the year,’ because of all the talent that we have? When you just keep singling out one player, it creates hard feelings.”

Temi Fagbenle’s posts on X

Tennis icon Chris Evert also responded to Johnson’s comments, stating, “Caitlin Clark deserves this award because of her talent and contributions both on and off the court.” Meanwhile, Clark herself addressed the race discourse in her interview with the magazine.

Caitlin Clark praises Black players in the WNBA

Since being drafted by the Indiana Fever, Clark has become, unintentionally, a focal point in conversations about race and discrimination. While many players have expressed that they have been bullied or abused online by Clark’s fans, she has spoken out against that behavior. In her interview with TIME, she also admitted that she benefited from “white privilege.”

“A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players,” Clark explained. “This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, and talk about that—and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible—I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Despite the race controversy, Clark has left her mark in the league by winning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, breaking the single-season assist record, and earning a spot in the 2024 All WNBA First-Team.