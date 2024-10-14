Where to watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

New York Jets will face Buffalo Bills in a Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills find themselves in similar situations as they approach this pivotal matchup. The Jets, sitting at 2-3, are looking to recover after back-to-back losses in Weeks 4 and 5. Despite some early promise, New York‘s recent struggles have raised concerns, and they’re eager to get back on track to avoid falling further behind in the AFC standings.

Meanwhile, the Bills started their season strong with three consecutive wins, but two straight defeats have left them at 3-2. Like the Jets, Buffalo is in dire need of a win to maintain momentum in a competitive division. With both teams desperate for a victory, this game has all the makings of a must-watch battle.

When will the New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills match be played?

New York Jets take on Buffalo Bills in the Week 6 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, October 13, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers – IMAGO / Action Plus

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills in the USA

This NFL game between New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: CBS.