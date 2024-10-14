Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

New York Jets will face Buffalo Bills in a Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireBuffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins

By Leonardo Herrera

New York Jets will face off against Buffalo Bills in a Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans won’t want to miss any of the action, with game times and streaming options readily accessible to ensure they catch every moment from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

[Watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills find themselves in similar situations as they approach this pivotal matchup. The Jets, sitting at 2-3, are looking to recover after back-to-back losses in Weeks 4 and 5. Despite some early promise, New York‘s recent struggles have raised concerns, and they’re eager to get back on track to avoid falling further behind in the AFC standings.

Meanwhile, the Bills started their season strong with three consecutive wins, but two straight defeats have left them at 3-2. Like the Jets, Buffalo is in dire need of a win to maintain momentum in a competitive division. With both teams desperate for a victory, this game has all the makings of a must-watch battle.

When will the New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills match be played?

New York Jets take on Buffalo Bills in the Week 6 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Monday, October 13, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers – IMAGO / Action Plus

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills in the USA

This NFL game between New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: CBS.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

