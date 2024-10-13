NFL Video: Aidan Hutchinson appears to suffer major leg injury from Lions teammate

It's one of the worst injury videos of the 2024 NFL season so far. Aidan Hutchinson could be sidelined with the Detroit Lions for the rest of the season if the worst about his leg is confirmed.

The Detroit Lions’ 2024 NFL season could take a turn for the worse if it’s confirmed that Aidan Hutchinson’s injury is as bad as it looks in the video, where his leg collides with a fellow Lions defender, seemingly fracturing just above the ankle.

It all started during a routine play with Aidan Hutchinson trying to sack Dak Prescott as the Lions faced the Cowboys on the road following their Week 5 bye. Hutchinson’s defensive effort was going well—he got to Prescott—but collided with the leg of fellow defender Alim McNeill.

Hutchinson went down, and the game was stopped. He had to be carted off the field as uncertainty loomed about the severity of his injury, with the video showing his leg twisting in a brutal way that it shouldn’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lions’ depth chart doesn’t offer many options if Hutchinson can’t return in the coming weeks—or worse, for the rest of the season. James Houston is also out, and Nate Lynn is on injured reserve.

Advertisement

Hutchinson in the 2024 NFL Season

Aidan Hutchinson has been a key starter for the Detroit Lions’ defense in the 2024 NFL season. Up until the third quarter of the game against the Cowboys, he had recorded 11 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. In the game where he was injured, Hutchinson tallied a total of 3 tackles.