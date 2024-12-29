Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Philadelphia Eagles face Dallas Cowboys in a Week 17 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireDallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush

By Leonardo Herrera

Philadelphia Eagles will play against Dallas Cowboys in what will be a Week 17 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Dallas Cowboys face a challenging path to the playoffs despite their Week 16 victory that improved their record to 7-8. To stay in contention, they must win their final two games and hope for favorable outcomes from the teams ahead of them.

Adding to the pressure, their next opponents are the formidable Philadelphia Eagles, who boast a 12-3 record and are chasing the 13-2 Detroit Lions for the top spot in the NFC. This high-stakes showdown promises to be a thrilling battle between two determined rivals.

When will the Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

Philadelphia Eagles face Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

NFL News: Jerry Jones reveals if Cooper Rush makes him regret contract extension for Dak Prescott with Cowboys

see also

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on FOX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

