Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Green Bay Packers in a thrilling Week 1 showdown to kick off the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
By Leonardo Herrera

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to face the Green Bay Packers in a highly anticipated Week 1 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans nationwide can check their local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the live action in the USA.

[Watch Philaldephia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The NFL is officially underway, and fans are buzzing with excitement as they gear up to watch their favorite teams and players take the field in the world’s premier football league. While the marquee matchup in Week 1 is set to feature Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens, several other intriguing showdowns are on the schedule that promise plenty of action.

One standout game to watch is the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Green Bay Packers. The Eagles are eager for redemption after their 2023 Wild Card Playoff exit at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Packers are coming off a divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers and are just as hungry for a fresh start. Both teams are eyeing revenge and hope to kick off their 2024 campaigns on a high note.

When will the Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers match be played?

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Green Bay Packers this Friday, September 5, to kick off Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. The much-anticipated showdown is scheduled for an 8:15 PM (ET) start.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM
CT: 7:15 PM
MT: 6:15 PM
PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers in the USA

The highly anticipated NFL 2024 season matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will be available to stream live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on Peacock as an additional viewing option.

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

