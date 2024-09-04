Mike McCarthy didn’t get a contract extension and he is ready to enter the final year of his deal with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s kind of a similar situation as the ultimatum for Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones decided to let the 2024 season play out expecting a Super Bowl from his head coach and star quarterback. In the end, CeeDee Lamb was the only one who got paid.

As a consequence, the NFL is wondering what happens if the Cowboys fail again. At least for the former champion with the Green Bay Packers, there are no hard feelings as the current situation is strictly business.

Will Mike McCarthy get a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy answered to reporters if he feels extra pressure entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. In the end, the head coach understands how the NFL works and there’s only one way to earn a new deal.

“This business is about opportunities. I’m thankful and I appreciate the opportunity in front of me. That’s really how it’s been. I get what goes in contracts and I really don’t want to speak on it, because there is nothing to talk about. It doesn’t matter. The only thing that truly pays the bills is winning games. That’s where my mind is right now.”