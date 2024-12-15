Where to watch Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills will face each other in a Week 15 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for U.S. fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Sunday’s NFL action features a marquee showdown between two of the league’s top contenders. The Detroit Lions, boasting a stellar 12-1 record and riding an 11-game winning streak, aim to keep their momentum rolling. However, the Buffalo Bills, at 10-3, present a formidable challenge.

While the Lions may have the edge on paper, Bills fans can draw confidence from a key highlight this season: Buffalo stands as the only team to have defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

When will the Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills match be played?

Detroit Lions will face Buffalo Bills in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM (ET).

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on CBS.