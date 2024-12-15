As Week 15 of the NFL approaches this Sunday, teams are gearing up for a critical phase with the playoffs on the horizon. Most squads across the league are fighting for their final chances to secure a postseason berth. Amid this anticipation, and despite being in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant weighed in on the NFL Coach of the Year debate, revealing his pick for the prestigious honor.

Franchises like the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles are already eyeing their playoff matchups, while others are still in the hunt. Among those close to clinching a postseason spot are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been gaining momentum at the right time.

A strong performance this week could seal the Steelers’ place in the playoffs. One key player driving Pittsburgh’s success has been quarterback Russell Wilson. His clutch throws, and consistent leadership have been instrumental in the team’s impressive regular-season victories.

When discussing the Steelers, Suns star Durant didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on the ongoing Coach of the Year debate. The Suns forward named Pittsburgh’s head coach, Mike Tomlin, as his choice for the award, praising his leadership during a pivotal season for the franchise.

December 8, 2024: Head Coach Mike Tomlin during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA.

Durant on Tomlin as Coach of the Year

Without hesitation, NBA All-Star Durant explained why Mike Tomlin is a strong candidate for NFL Coach of the Year. “Before the regular season started, no one expected the Steelers to be leading their division. Whether it’s all because of Mike Tomlin or not, I think he’s been exceptional in working with players throughout the years.“

Durant went on to highlight the Steelers’ impressive performance this season. “George Pickens is elevating himself into the top 5-to-10 wide receivers in the league. That’s why I chose Mike Tomlin, even though there’s been some controversy surrounding the quarterback position this year.“

The Steelers currently hold a 10-3 record in the regular season, with a 99% probability of making the playoffs. Depending on this Sunday’s result, the Steelers could position themselves as serious contenders for the NFL title in February.

Tomlin’s stats this season

Through 13 games, with 10 victories under their belt, Mike Tomlin’s Steelers are enjoying a stellar season. The team boasts a Simple Rating System (SRS) score of 4.3 for 2024, comprised of an Offensive SRS (OSRS) of 1.0 and a Defensive SRS (DSRS) of 3.3. With a playoff berth now secure, Tomlin is counting on key players like George Pickens and Wilson to step up and make a significant impact in the postseason.