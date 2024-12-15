The Oregon Ducks were the most dominant team in the last NCAAF season, finishing undefeated with a streak of 13 consecutive wins. This impressive position granted them a bye week before the Rose Bowl, and HC Dan Lanning revealed how they are preparing for this crucial game.

This important event, which the Ducks will face on January 1st in Pasadena, still doesn’t have a confirmed opponent. Before that, the Ohio State Buckeyes, led by Will Howard, will take on the Tennessee Volunteers, with Nico Iamaleava at the helm. The winner of that matchup will go on to face Oregon.

Finishing undefeated and ranked first gave the team, led by Dillon Gabriel, the advantage of an extra rest period over their potential rivals. In light of this, Dan Lanning spoke with the press and emphasized how crucial this rest time will be for his players.

“We’ll almost utilize the coming weeks as a bye week from that standpoint of evaluating our strengths and creating an awareness of where we’re at and figuring out what our weaknesses are and where we can improve,” Lanning said.

Additionally, it will be crucial to review certain mistakes made in the victory over Penn State during the Big 10 Championship Game. “They certainly put things on tape that we should expect to see moving forward,” Lanning said. “That’s part of what we get to attack the next few weeks here. How can we defend that better? What can we do a better job of? That’s what we’ll be attacking.”

Lanning expressed how challenging the upcoming games will be

Although the Ducks have had an exceptional season, finishing as the only undefeated team in the regular season, coach Dan Lanning knows that from here on out, everything will be just as challenging, if not more difficult.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to compete in the Rose Bowl. Regardless, the end-all goal, you’re going to get to play some unbelievable teams in that process. I’m excited that we get to go play against great competition. That’s what playoff moments are about,” said Lanning.

In addition to that, the coach made it clear that he, his coaching staff, and even his players focus only on the things they can control, rather than getting caught up in events beyond their control.

“What an opportunity, right?” Lanning said of the Ducks’ draw on the CFP Selection Show. “In our world, we always talk about red light, green light. Focus on the things you can control. That’s what we’re going to focus on, and winning a national championship isn’t supposed to be easy. You can ask Coach (Nick) Saban. If our path’s a little bit tougher, kudos to us if we go through it and take care of business.”

Dillon Gabriel, far from the Heisman Trophy

The excellent season led by the Ducks also resulted in their starting QB being considered one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy. The talented player entered the race alongside Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, and Cam Ward as the leading candidates to win the prestigious award.

Unfortunately for him, the player who ultimately claimed the prestigious recognition was the versatile Travis Hunter from the Colorado Buffaloes, who, in a closely contested race, edged out the Broncos’ RB, Ashton Jeanty, for second place.

Dillon Gabriel ultimately secured third place in the voting, while the fourth spot went to the Miami Hurricanes’ quarterback, Cam Ward.