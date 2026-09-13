Who are performing at halftime of NY Giants vs Cowboys on SNF tonight in 2026 NFL Week 1?

The Giants and Cowboys bring their NFC East rivalry to Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, but the Week 1 showdown will also feature a special halftime performance tied to the iconic Broadway musical.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are set to open their 2026 NFL campaigns under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football, with the NFC East rivals meeting at MetLife Stadium on September 13.

The team has announced a tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of September 11, including first responders, 9/11 family members and patriotic performances. The halftime presentation will also feature a Broadway classic: Hamilton.

The matchup carries plenty of intrigue on the field, too. The Giants are beginning the John Harbaugh era at home, while both teams enter the season looking to build on uneven 2025 campaigns.

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Who is performing at halftime of Giants vs. Cowboys tonight?

The halftime show will feature a landmark performance by cast members of the Broadway musical Hamilton, marking the first time the acclaimed musical will be showcased at an NFL game.

Mandy Gonzalez, Nicholas Christopher and Morgan Anita Wood (Source: Dominik Bindl/Michael Loccisano/Bennett Raglin — Getty Images)

The show will highlight a medley of popular tracks from Hamilton. On stage, Nicholas Christopher stars as Aaron Burr, accompanied by Mandy Gonzalez, Morgan Anita Wood and Candace Quarrels as the Schuyler Sisters.

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This debut presentation is shaped by a special arrangement arranged by Alex Lacamoire and Don P. Roberts. Enhancing the musical arrangement is a collaborative marching band display featuring Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine, Penn State’s Blue Band and soloist Jaheim Lee.

What time is halftime of Giants vs. Cowboys?

Halftime of Giants vs. Cowboys is expected around 9:45 PM ET on Sunday, September 13, although the exact start time will depend on how long the first half takes. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 PM ET at MetLife Stadium.

NFL games do not have a fixed clock time for halftime because the break comes after the second quarter. The first half consists of two 15-minute quarters, but stoppages, timeouts, reviews and other delays can push the halftime start later.

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The Giants are hosting the Cowboys in a Week 1 NFC East rivalry matchup. The game is part of Sunday Night Football and will be televised on NBC, with streaming available through Peacock and NFL+.

For viewers in other U.S. time zones, the approximate halftime window is 8:45 PM CT, 7:45 PM MT and 6:45 PM PT. The Cowboys’ local schedule lists the kickoff as 7:20 PM CT, while the Giants’ schedule lists it at 8:20 PM ET.