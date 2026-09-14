NY Giants, NY Jets end 17-year drought with Week 1 victories in 2026 NFL season

By winning in Week 1, both the New York Giants and New York Jets have finally ended a 17-year drought.

It’s safe to say the New York Jets and the New York Giants are not the best teams in the NFL by any stretch of the imagination. However, both franchises won their Week 1 games, ending a bad streak that spanned for 17 years.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, a 17-year drought has ended. “This is the first time the Giants and Jets both opened 1-0 since 2009, when their head coaches were Tom Coughlin and Rex Ryan.” Finally the NFL Week 1 brings happiness to the Big Apple teams.

Also, both teams were underdogs coming into their matchups. The Jets were 2-point underdogs away against the Titans. Meanwhile, the Giants were 3-point home underdogs to the Cowboys. In other news for the city, the Yankees received a good World Series omen thanks to Giants and Jets.

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How did the NY Giants win?

The Giants had the biggest test of both New York teams. They had a divisional, Sunday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did the team look physical and strong thanks to John Harbaugh, but the Giants looked great in many areas of the game.

The Giants put a total of 394 yards on offense, controlled the time of possession, were clinical in third downs, and looked ready. The only asterisk would be the penalties, as they had 10 flags that cost them 114 yards.

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How did the NY Jets win?

As for the Jets, it wasn’t a nationally televised game, it was a very low-profile game but they faced former head coach Robert Saleh, and a plethora of former players on the Titans defense.

Still, the Jets had a very good opening drive, used their best weapons accurately and their defense held up. Hence, good things came for the Jets. However, it remains to be seen if they can keep it up week in and week out.