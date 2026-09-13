Cy Young Award favorite Cam Schlittler reminds NY Yankees, Aaron Boone of team expectations

Even though he got his flowers from Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees, starting pitcher Cam Schlittler made a bold statement about his true season goals.

Cam Schlittler isn’t letting success get to him during the 2026 MLB season. Even as Aaron Boone heaped praise on him, the New York Yankees‘ ace delivered a cool-headed message for the entire clubhouse to remember heading into the crucial stretch of the campaign.

“The expectation is to make the playoffs and the expectation is to win a championship,” Schlittler said after the Yankees’ 2-0 win over the New York Mets. “We are in a good spot. I feel like if we keep playing the way we’re playing, we’re going to be headed in the right direction come October.”

Of course, his dominant performances on the mound to start games play a major role in New York’s bid to contend. Still, he doesn’t care much about that. All he wants is to win and bring silverware back to Yankee Stadium. He made sure to get that message across to the dugout and clubhouse.

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Against the Mets, Schlittler added one more astounding outing to his season resume, the Bronx Bombers came away with the rubber-game win over their cross-town enemies, and Boone couldn’t say enough about the young starting pitcher’s production.

Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches.

Boone calls for Schlittler to be MVP candidate

Despite their series victory over the Mets, the Yankees couldn’t clinch their MLB Playoffs spot on Sept. 13, it feels imminent. Moreover, Schlittler may have entered his name in another important conversation. At least, that’s what manager Boone believes.

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“I think valuable is a good word [for Schlittler]. He might be the MVP, too,” Boone said during his postgame press conference. “He’s been awesome, just an awesome season. Hopefully a lot left in the tank for what we hope is another month and a half, or so. Just another really strong outing against a club that swings the bat really well.“

While most MLB fans and analysts consider Schlittler a heavy favorite to win the American League’s Cy Young Award, Boone believes that’s not enough recognition for the 25-year-old ace in the Bronx.

Aaron Judge weighs in

Others, like Aaron Judge, who has won MVP three times in his career, don’t necessarily agree. With Judge back in action, the court is back in session in the Bronx, and it’s clear where the Pinstripers’ No. 99 draws the line for Schlittler’s unreal season.

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“He’s definitely pitching like an MVP, but they got a Cy Young Award for a reason: best pitcher in the game,” Judge stated, via Gary Phillips of NY Daily News. “So he’s got my vote definitely for the Cy Young.”

Schlittler’s numbers

Through 31 starts for the Yankees this season, Schlittler has allowed 123 hits, conceding 47 runs, out of which 40 went down as earned runs. Schlittler has a 14-6 record on the season. Moreover, he registers a 6.6 WAR, 1.95 ERA (best in AL), and 0.90 WHIP through 184.2 innings pitched with 228 strikeouts and 44 bases on balls.