Lamine Yamal ignores Lionel Messi and explains why he deserves the Ballon d’Or over Kylian Mbappe

Lamine Yamal declared that he was more deserving of the Ballon d'Or than Kylian Mbappe, while excluding Lionel Messi from the debate.

Following the reveal of the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or, an intense debate has emerged regarding who deserves the award. Major names surround the discussion, but the ones resonating the most are Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and at least three others, with Lionel Messi entering the conversation following his impressive performance at the 2026 World Cup.

However, for Yamal, he is the clear winner over Mbappe. In an interview with Universo Valdano, he was asked who he would give the Ballon d’Or to: “Who would I give it to? To the best player in the world. Who are they going to give it to? That is a very long conversation… I honestly believe that the two of us are the best in the world, and this year I would deserve it for what I have won.”

“For me, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world. To me it is clear and everyone who watches the games knows it,” explained Yamal, placing himself and the Frenchman above other stars such as Messi, Harry Kane, Raphinha, Olise, and so on.

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A two-man battle?

Another major question is whether Lamine and Mbappe are the only candidates among the 30 finalists to lift the award—something hard to believe in what appears to be the most open race in recent years.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid gestures during the LaLiga EA Sports match

Rodri was named the best player of the World Cup; Fabian won absolutely everything while playing a decisive role; Harry Kane claimed the Golden Boot and reached the World Cup semifinals, and Kvaratskhelia was probably the best player of the year at the club level. There are numerous candidates and options in the most open Ballon d’Or of the century.

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That is where Messi enters the fold, having delivered what many consider his best individual World Cup performance—even above Qatar 2022, where he emerged victorious—leading Argentina to the final before they lost to Yamal’s Spain. In a World Cup year, a player’s performance on that stage carries immense weight.

High expectations

In the preview of the interview on Universo Valdano, Lamine also discussed his personal drive and high self-expectations: “After winning the World Cup I was not happy. I did many things that people did not see.”

“For a manager it is incredible to have a player who draws three opponents, but I was not happy with myself because another player with my performance would have had a great World Cup, but for me, I could have done more. I did help the team, but I really want the next one to arrive,” he stated.