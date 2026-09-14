The uniforms Chiefs and Broncos are wearing tonight for MNF in 2026 NFL Week 1

The Chiefs and Broncos bring their AFC West rivalry to Monday Night Football in Week 1, with Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix leading the charge. But there’s another detail set to stand out under the Arrowhead lights.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos return to the spotlight for Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season and the AFC West rivalry brings more than just an early test for both teams.

Denver has already drawn attention with its uniform choice for the road game, while Kansas City’s look at Arrowhead adds another detail to watch as the teams make their first appearances of the season.

So, what uniforms are the teams wearing tonight? Here is the latest breakdown of the helmet, jersey and pants combinations for Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

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What uniforms are the Chiefs and Broncos wearing tonight?

The Chiefs are wearing their red-on-red uniform combination, while the Broncos are going with an all-Summit White look. Kansas City will be in its traditional red helmet, red jersey and red pants at Arrowhead Stadium, while Denver will wear Summit White helmets, jerseys, pants and socks.

Garrett Nussmeier #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos (Source: David Eulitt/Getty Images and @Broncos)

Kansas City’s red-on-red combination has become one of the team’s most recognizable looks, particularly for primetime games at Arrowhead. The official site has identified the red-on-red set for their matchup with Denver, giving the home team a familiar appearance for Patrick Mahomes’ return to regular-season action.

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Denver’s choice is a little more distinctive. The Broncos announced that they will wear Summit White helmets with Summit White jerseys, pants and socks, creating a complete all-white uniform from head to toe.

The team previously used the same combination in its Christmas Day victory over Kansas City in 2025, the only other occasion on which Denver had worn the full Summit White set.

The matchup also creates a sharp contrast on the field: Kansas City’s red against Denver’s white. The Broncos’ all-white combination is possible because of an NFL rule change introduced in 2025 that allowed teams to pair alternate helmets with their primary uniform sets.