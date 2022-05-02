Four NFL franchises were lucky during the 2022 NFL draft and selected 11 players, while other teams just had to carefully manage their selections and focus on the time limit.

The seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft were full of talent, especially players for the defensive lines, which several teams needed to improve their line before the start of the 2022 NFL season. The most dominant school in the draft was Georgia with 15 players while only 10 players were drafted from LSU.

Miami Dolphins was the team with the fewest selections in the draft, only four picks, Channing Tindall in the third round, Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round, Cameron Goode and Skylar Thompson in the seventh round. Despite the few picks the Dolphins have a good team for the upcoming season.

The top two picks of the first round went to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, who selected a pair of top defensive end players, Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson. But those players are no guarantee that the team will play better in 2022.

Who had the best NFL Draft in 2022?

Apart from the first and second overall picks, the Baltimore Ravens are considered the big winners of the 2022 NFL Draft since they selected three top players who could change the Ravens' course for the better in the coming seasons.

Best Baltimore Ravens 2022 Draft Picks Round Pick Player Name Position School Signing Bonus 1 25 Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa $6,807,844 1 14 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame $9,001,875 2 45 David Ojabo OLB Michigan $2,932,088 4 110 Daniel Faalele TW Minnesota $800,339 4 130 Jordan Stout OT Penn State $697,836

Apart from those five players the Ravens drafted another six players: Travis Jones (NT), Jalyn Armour-Davis (CB), Charlie Kolar (TE), Isaiah Likely (TE), Damarion Williams (CB), Tyler Badie (RB).

Another team that could be considered a winner in the draft is the Chiefs with a selection based on defensive players to protect Patrick Mahomes. They drafted Trent McDuffie (CB), George Karlaftis (ER), Bryan Cook (S), Leo Chenal (LB), Joshua Williams (CB), Darian Kinnard (OT), Jaylen Watson (CB), Isaih Pacheco (RB), Nazeeh Johnson (S).