Micah Parsons has generated a lot of controversy in the NFL for being so vocal on his podcast about the current events of the Dallas Cowboys. This has brought him a lot of criticism on social media from fans and experts.

Additionally, all of this comes at a crucial time in his career, considering that in 2026 he will be one of the most sought-after free agents in the league. Although it is expected that the Cowboys will try to reach an agreement with him soon, negotiations haven’t even started yet.

In fact, Parsons’ constant criticisms of Jerry Jones and the team’s front office for not strengthening the roster to be Super Bowl contenders have generated rumors about a possible trade, which, although unlikely, have created an atmosphere of great uncertainty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Micah Parsons get a contract extension from Cowboys?

Micah Parsons has not received a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys and expects to receive a big paycheck, similar to what Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb received a few months ago. The linebacker has all the accolades to be one of the highest-paid defensive players in history.

The big question is whether his statements will backfire, with much of the national media criticizing him for focusing on controversy in his podcast instead of what happens on the field. In light of this situation, Parsons posted the following message on his official X account.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones gets special request from Micah Parsons about the future of Dallas Cowboys

“Lol. I wonder do people hate my podcast because it’s actually good or do people hate it because it’s bad? Because hella people in the NBA and NFL have podcast and no one has a problem.”