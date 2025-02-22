The loss in the last Super Bowl was a tough blow for Travis Kelce. The experienced Kansas City Chiefs player has yet to close the door on a potential retirement, and his participation in the upcoming 2025 NFL season remains uncertain. His brother Jason also went through a similar situation and spoke about how each of them has handled this particular process in their careers.

The former Super Bowl champion with the Eagles and seven-time Pro Bowler recently appeared on The Steam Room podcast alongside Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson. He shared how he is helping his brother Travis navigate this post-loss period, and the uncertainty surrounding what will happen with his career in the short term.

“We’re similar people, but we also have different ways of thinking about things,” Jason said. “Sometimes I can way overanalyze situations, and my brother has this way of being like, ‘Hey man, you want to play or you don’t want to play.’ He’ll say something like that where it’s just like don’t worry about all these minor things. And nine times out of ten, he’s right about all of it.”

“So are you choosing this point here to announce what your brother is doing?” Ernie Johnson then asked Jason Kelce about Travis’ future.

“I’m way over-analyzing his decision for him,” Jason said. “I’m like, ‘Alright well if you do this, you can do that, and if you do that you can do this.’ I think Trav—he probably already knows in his heart what he wants to do. That’s the reality of it.”

Jason highlights his brother Travis’ personality

Both Travis and Jason have navigated their NFL careers almost simultaneously, albeit with different teams. Despite this, they have always stood out for maintaining an excellent relationship off the field.

During a recent Fitz & Whit podcast, the former Eagles Super Bowl champion highlighted Travis’ unique personality, even humorously comparing him to Peter Pan: “One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up.”

“He’s like Peter Pan and the Lost Boys. Sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you and that’s a good thing. … Trav, he is growing up. He’s still, though, got that youthful enthusiasm. I think he’ll kind of always have that, it’s just part of his personality. It’s one of the reasons every teammate has loved playing with him, anybody that’s ever met Trav, you can’t help but just love the guy. He’s a free spirit in the best possible way.”

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce during the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada.

Will Travis Kelce retire?

After the Kansas City Chiefs‘ loss in the last Super Bowl, many began to wonder what would happen with the talented TE on Andy Reid’s team. While there is still no certainty about his future, the player stated days ago that he will carefully analyze every detail before making a final decision.

“I’m gonna take some time to figure it out,” he said on New Heights. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it’s gonna be a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-assing it, and I’m fully here for them.

“I think I can play, it’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility,” he finally concluded.