With Drew Brees out of the team, there will be a new starting quarterback in New Orleans. The competition will be tough and three players have huge chances of winning the role and take care of the Saints offense in the 2022 NFL season.

It is time for a new quarterback to be in the starting lineup fo the New Orleans Saints. With Drew Brees' retirement, four players will fight against each other for the role in the offense. The competition has started and, despite having a favorite, it seems like things could change due to an unexpected event.

Drew Brees is a living legend for the New Orleans Saints, but he decided to not continue his career and retire with the 2020 NFL season ending. It was quite a run for the quarterback and surely everyone will miss him, but it is time to advance and give the chance to another player to take his spot.

During the 2021 NFL season, the first one without Drew Brees in the team, the New Orleans Saints used four different quarterbacks as starters: Jameis Wintson, Trevor Siemian, Ian Book and Taysom Hill. Now, with the second one mentioned out of the team, a newcomer has arrived to fight for the starting role with the team.

Winston, Dalton, Hill or Book: Who will start for the New Orleans Saints next season?

With Dennis Allen as the new head coach (as Sean Payton said goodbye after 16 years), the New Orleans Saints selected Jameis Winston as their new starting quarterback, but an unexpected event could change things up shortly.

In this August 8th practice, Jameis Winston left early after "tweaking his foot". Allen said that they are still evaluating him, but the season-ending ACL injury in 2021 is not a good sign for the quarterback.

Behind Jameis are Andy Dalton, Taysom Hill and Ian Book, but the first one is seen as the best one available to take the role if Winston is not fit to begin. This injury could take the former Buccaneer off the starting spot and give Dalton the opportunity to prove himself again in a big team in the NFL.