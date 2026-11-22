The Green Bay Packers are navigating an unusual week as the 2026 NFL season reaches Week 11. With their schedule taking an unexpected turn, questions are emerging about their next matchup and what this means for their NFC playoff hopes.

The Green Bay Packers are entering a crucial stretch of the 2026 NFL season, with the NFC playoff race beginning to take shape. Matt LaFleur‘s team has put together a competitive first half of the campaign.

After facing the Vikings in Week 10, they now find themselves in a different position as the NFL moves into Week 11. While several teams are preparing for another round of regular-season action, their schedule looks very different.

With the postseason picture gradually becoming clearer, the timing of this stretch could prove important for Green Bay. The Packers still have significant matchups ahead, including a highly anticipated meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

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Why aren’t the Green Bay Packers playing today?

The Green Bay Packers are not playing in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season because they are on their scheduled bye week. Green Bay completed its Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 15.

Jordan Love #10 and his teammates of the Green Bay Packers (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The break comes at an important point in the campaign for Matt LaFleur’s team. The Packers have been competing in a tightly contested NFC North, where every divisional result can influence the race for the playoffs.

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A week without a game gives the coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate the team’s performance, address areas that need improvement and help players recover from the physical demands of the first 10 weeks.

Green Bay’s last appearance came against Minnesota, which defeated the Packers 30-10 at Lambeau Field. The result made the bye week particularly valuable as the team looks to regroup before returning to action.

When is the Packers’ next game after their Week 11 bye?

The Green Bay Packers will return to action on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, against the Rams in Week 12. The matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

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The game will be played on Thanksgiving Eve, making it an unusual Wednesday appearance for Green Bay. According to the Packers’ official schedule, the contest will be broadcast nationally on Netflix.

The additional preparation time could be particularly important for the squad. Green Bay will have an opportunity to recover from its loss, work on its defensive issues and prepare for a team that has also been scheduled for a Week 11 bye.

Where do the Packers stand in the NFC North standings?

The Packers are in fourth place in the NFC North with a 6-4 record after 10 games in the 2026 NFL season. They trail the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, who are all tied for first place at 7-2 heading into Week 11.

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Team Record Division record Detroit Lions 7-2 2-0 Minnesota Vikings 7-2 3-1 Chicago Bears 7-2 0-2 Green Bay Packers 6-4 1-3

The standings put Green Bay in a challenging position. Although the Packers are only one game behind the three division leaders in the win column, their 1-3 record against NFC North opponents is a concern.

Minnesota’s 30-10 victory in Week 10 also completed a season sweep of Green Bay, giving the Vikings an important advantage in the divisional race. The timing of the bye week could make things even more complicated.

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Key takeaways