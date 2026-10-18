Why aren’t the Minnesota Vikings playing today, Oct. 18, in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Minnesota Vikings are off the Week 6 slate on Oct. 18, leaving their 2026 NFL schedule on pause as the rest of the league takes the field. Their upcoming matchup adds another chapter to an intriguing season.

Minnesota is not on the Week 6 schedule because the Vikings are on their bye week, giving the team a break after a perfect 5-0 start. Their latest win came against the Saints, keeping Kevin O’Connell‘s team unbeaten.

The timing of the break also creates an interesting pause for a Vikings team that has quickly emerged as one of the NFL‘s unbeaten clubs. While Minnesota sits out Week 6, four other teams are also off this weekend.

They won’t have to wait long to return to action. Minnesota’s next game is scheduled for Week 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium, giving the team a full week to recover before attempting to extend its perfect start.

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Who are the Minnesota Vikings playing in Week 7?

The Vikings will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL regular season, as they continue their campaign in the NFC. The team is looking to build momentum and strengthen their position in the NFC playoff race.

Will Reichard #16 with teammate Johnny Hekker #6 of the Minnesota Vikings (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)

According to the Minnesota Vikings’ official 2026 schedule, the game is scheduled for Sunday, October 25, at noon CT at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The matchup will air on CBS.

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They enter Week 7 after their Week 6 bye, giving the team an additional week to rest and prepare for Indianapolis. The Colts, meanwhile, will be looking to make the most of the matchup as the regular season progresses.

Key takeaways