Spain U17 faces Fiji U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup group stage on Monday, November 23, with both sides coming off lopsided results in their last outing. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Spain U17 vs Fiji U17: Match Summary Match Spain U17 vs. Fiji U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Monday, November 23, 2026 Time 7:30 AM ET / 4:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Spain U17 vs Fiji U17 in the USA

The match airs on Fox Sports 2 in the USA.

Fans can also stream the game on Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Spain U17 vs Fiji U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Spain U17 vs Fiji U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Spain U17 enters this match after a 5-0 win over China U17 on November 20. That result showed a team capable of scoring in bunches, and they will look to carry that form into their next group stage test.

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Fiji U17, on the other hand, is coming off a 0-6 loss to Morocco U17 on the same date. The gap in that scoreline puts pressure on Fiji U17 to respond with a more competitive performance as the tournament continues.

Both teams have something to prove in this group stage clash, with Spain U17 aiming to build on their momentum and Fiji U17 looking to steady themselves after a difficult start.

What time is the Spain U17 vs Fiji U17 match?

The Spain U17 vs Fiji U17 match kicks off on Monday, November 23, at 7:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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