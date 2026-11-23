Mali U17 face Belgium U17 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup, with both sides coming off wins in their opening match. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Mali U17 vs Belgium U17: Match Summary Match Mali U17 vs. Belgium U17 Tournament 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup Date Monday, November 23, 2026 Time 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Mali U17 vs Belgium U17 in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch the match on Fox Soccer Plus.

Can I watch Mali U17 vs Belgium U17 for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Mali U17 vs Belgium U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mali U17 opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over New Zealand U17 on November 20. A win here would put them in a strong position to advance from the group stage.

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Belgium U17 also started with a victory, beating Vietnam U17 3-2 on November 20. They will look to build on that result and secure back-to-back wins in the competition.

What time is the Mali U17 vs Belgium U17 match?

The Mali U17 vs Belgium U17 match kicks off on Monday, November 23, at 10:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Eastern Time (ET): 10:30 AM

Central Time (CT): 9:30 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 8:30 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 7:30 AM