|Mali U17 vs Belgium U17: Match Summary
|Match
|Mali U17 vs. Belgium U17
|Tournament
|2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup
|Date
|Monday, November 23, 2026
|Time
|10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT
|TV Channels
|Fox Soccer Plus
|Live Stream
|Fubo, Fox One
How to watch Mali U17 vs Belgium U17 in the USA
Fans in the USA can catch the match on Fox Soccer Plus.
Can I watch Mali U17 vs Belgium U17 for free?
Viewers in the United States can watch Mali U17 vs Belgium U17 for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Mali U17 opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over New Zealand U17 on November 20. A win here would put them in a strong position to advance from the group stage.
Belgium U17 also started with a victory, beating Vietnam U17 3-2 on November 20. They will look to build on that result and secure back-to-back wins in the competition.
What time is the Mali U17 vs Belgium U17 match?
The Mali U17 vs Belgium U17 match kicks off on Monday, November 23, at 10:30 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:
- Eastern Time (ET): 10:30 AM
- Central Time (CT): 9:30 AM
- Mountain Time (MT): 8:30 AM
- Pacific Time (PT): 7:30 AM