Why did the Buffalo Bills build a new stadium and what will happen to Old Highmark?

The Buffalo Bills have entered a new era with their brand-new Highmark Stadium, but the move raises two big questions: why was a new home needed, and what comes next for the iconic old venue?

The Buffalo Bills built a new Highmark Stadium largely because their former home, which opened in 1973, had become outdated and too expensive to renovate. It was built directly across the street from the old stadium.

The team said the project would provide features that were difficult to add to the previous building, including larger seats, wider concourses, more temperature-controlled areas, additional food and new gathering spaces.

The new Highmark Stadium opened in June 2026 with a bigger capacity. The former home is now being taken down after hosting Buffalo since 1973, with the new stadium effectively replacing it across the road.

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What will happen to the Old Highmark Stadium?

The old Highmark Stadium is being demolished after the Buffalo Bills moved into their new home across the street in Orchard Park. The demolition began in May 2026, following the Bills’ final season at the former venue, which had served as the franchise’s home since opening in 1973.

Home opener field painting (Source: Grace Urbanski/Buffalo Bills)

The process is being carried out gradually rather than through a controlled implosion. Crews are dismantling the structure piece by piece, with the demolition expected to continue into 2027. The Bills’ new stadium was intentionally built across from the old one, allowing the team to continue playing at its longtime home while construction took place.

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The old venue, originally opened as Rich Stadium, went through several names during its history, including Ralph Wilson Stadium and Highmark Stadium. It hosted more than five decades of Bills football and became closely associated with the franchise’s identity, including the team’s four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s.

Before the demolition, the Bills and Erie County also gave fans an opportunity to preserve pieces of the stadium. A memorabilia program launched after the 2025 season allowed supporters to purchase authentic seats and other items from the building.

According to the Bills, the project was designed to give fans a tangible piece of a stadium filled with memories. The arrival of the new stadium was well received by fans, not only for its aesthetics but also for its increased capacity and new technology.