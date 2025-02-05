The most coveted trophy in football, the one every team dreams of hoisting at the end of the Super Bowl, carries a name that echoes with history and legacy: the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But did you know it was originally called something else?

Although today it is strongly associated with the glory of the sport and the success of the winning franchises, this prestigious award didn’t always bear the name of one of the NFL‘s most influential coaches.

In this story of victories, legends and, of course, gleaming trophies, we discover why this symbol of excellence is named after the man who forever changed the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Bowl Trophy wasn’t always the Vince Lombardi Trophy

The Super Bowl trophy wasn’t always known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Originally, it was called the World Professional Football Championship Trophy. This name was used for the first few Super Bowls before it was changed in honor of Vince Lombardi after his untimely death in 1970.

The Pete Rozelle Trophy given to the Super Bowl MVP, and the Vince Lombardi Trophy are seen during the Super Bowl LVI head coach and MVP press conference in 2022. (Source: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Lombardi’s legacy as a coach and leader had a profound impact on the NFL, especially after he led the Green Bay Packers to victory in the first two Super Bowls. It wasn’t until 1971 that the trophy was renamed in his honor, recognizing his influence on the game and his exemplary dedication to winning.

Advertisement

Vince Lombardi Trophy design

The design of the Vince Lombardi Trophy itself reflects Lombardi’s belief in the importance of fundamentals, hard work and determination. Crafted by Tiffany & Co., the trophy stands about 22 inches tall and weighs around 7 pounds, symbolizing both elegance and strength.

Advertisement

The trophy features a football, not just in shape but also in form, designed to look like it’s spiraling toward victory—much like the work ethic Lombardi instilled in his teams.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl Press Conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX in 2025. (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sleek and simple design of the trophy reflects the coach’s philosophy that success is built on executing the basics to perfection. Its polished surface is a symbol of the hard work and dedication that each team puts into their season, with no shortcuts taken.

Fun facts about the Vince Lombardi Trophy

Original design sketched on a napkin

Advertisement

The original design of the Vince Lombardi Trophy was sketched by Tiffany & Co.’s vice president, Oscar Riedner, on a napkin. The design was inspired by the shape of a football in action, but it was this impromptu sketch that laid the groundwork for one of the most iconic trophies in sports. Later, Tiffany & Co. was tasked with creating the actual trophy, solidifying their role in its history.

Advertisement

Named after Lombardi posthumously

Advertisement

Vince Lombardi was awarded the trophy in 1968 for his achievements in football, but it wasn’t until after his death in 1970 that the trophy was named in his honor. The change was a tribute to his contributions to the NFL, cementing his legacy as one of the most influential coaches in the history of the sport.

The Lombardi Trophy is seen during the Super Bowl LVI head coach and MVP press conference at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 14, 2022. (Source: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unique to each winning team

Every team that wins the Super Bowl receives its own Vince Lombardi Trophy. The trophy is engraved with the team’s name and the year of their victory, making each one a unique symbol of that team’s success. No two trophies are identical, and each one represents the hard-earned achievement of the specific championship-winning squad.