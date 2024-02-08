Even on non-football-watching countries, the Super Bowl is always a special date. The most importante game in the National Football League is also the ultimate night for entertainment.

Epic halftime shows, some of the most memorable ads of all time, and countless celebrities taking the field to witness the NFC and AFC champions going at it make this unique game put the world on halt for a couple of hours.

Thus far, we’ve had 57 editions of this game, with Super Bowl LVIII set to take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024 between the Chiefs and the 49ers. Then again, we can’t help but notice that there’s — and has never been — any sort of bowl involved in the game. So, why is it even called that way? We’ll let you know in a while.

The Origins Of The ‘Super Bowl’ Name

For starters, it’s worth noting that this game wasn’t always called this way. Back in the day, the NFL hosted a championship game, and that was it. Then, at some point, they teamed up with their rival league, the American Football League, to have their respective champions square off to determine the ultimate football team.

It didn’t take long before both leagues made the right choice, putting their differences aside and merging to create the league as we now it nowadays. AFL teams formed the American Football Conference, whereas NFL teams formed the National Football Conference.

The game was usually known as the AFL-NFL Championship Game, and it wasn’t until Super Bowl III, back in 1969, that people referred to it that way. It was all thanks to AFL founder and Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, who came up with the monicker after finding a toy called a Super Ball. The term was applied retroactively to the first two matchups, and the rest, as you may know by now, is history.