The Super Bowl is the NFL final. The winner of the American Football Conference squares off against the winner of the National Football Conference in the ultimate matchup to determine the champion.

The game has been around for the past 58 years, with the game played in a different city every single season. The city is determined before the start of the campaign.

Notably, the winner takes home the ultimate prize for football players: the Vince Lombardi trophy. But what is this trophy called this way and who was Vince Lombardi in the first place?

Who Was Vince Lombardi?

Vincent Thomas Lombardi, known as Vince Lombardi, was a head coach and NFL executive. He’s considered to be one of the greatest — if not the greatest — head coaches in the history of this sport, even ahead of the likes of Don Shula or Bill Belichick.

He coached the Green Bay Packers during the 1960s, leading them to three consecutive NFL championships and five titles in seven seasons. He also won the first two Super Bowls in the history of the game, thus earning the right to have the trophy named after him.

Lombardi was known for two things: His fedora and his ability to win. He retired with a 96-34-6 coaching record (73.8%) and going 9-1 in the playoffs. Overall, he won 105 games with 35 losses and six ties.

Throughout the course of his career, he worked for Salesianum School and St. Cecilia high school as an assistant coach and then a head coach. He later worked for Fordham and Army as an assistant.

Eventually, he joined the pros to serve as the New York Giants as their offensive coordinator before his glorious tenure as head coach and GM of the Green Bay Packers. He later served in those same two positions for the Washington Redskins (now Commanders).